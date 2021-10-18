Russia to shut Nato mission in response to expulsion of 8 staff members

Russia will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO starting next month in response to the alliance's expulsion of eight Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from Nov. 1, and that NATO could interact with Russia via its embassy in Brussels if needed, Russian news agencies reported.

NATO this month expelled eight members of Russia's mission to the alliance who it said were "undeclared Russian intelligence officers".