Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE updates: BBC, Bloomberg halt reporting in Russia after new law
Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE updates: BBC, Bloomberg halt reporting in Russia after new law

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: On Friday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blasted NATO as "weak" for refusing to impose a no-fly zone as Russia stepped up attacks.
Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: The situation in Ukraine continued to remain grim as Russia stepped up its attacks. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blasted NATO as "weak" for refusing to impose a no-fly zone. Meanwhile he is scheduled to address the US Senate via Zoom in the morning Washington time on Saturday, news agency AFP reported citing US legislator.

Also Read | Russia attacks, takes control of Europe’s largest nuclear plant

In Brussels, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US and allies are providing "extensive" support to Ukraine, but have a responsibility to ensure the war doesn’t spread even as it’s poised to get worse.

Russia blocked access to Facebook and Twitter, and its parliament passed laws that would impose prison terms for spreading “fake news” about the military or calling for sanctions against the country.

Bloomberg News and the BBC said they’re suspending the work of their journalists there for now. Global stock markets fell on growing war risks, while commodities surged as the US weighed a ban on imports from Russia.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 05 Mar 2022 05:57 AM

    Ukraine security council urges escapeways

    The head of Ukraine’s security council called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting.

