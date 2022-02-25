Home / World News / Putin, Macron hold 'frank' talks on Ukraine operation, says Kremlin
world news

Putin, Macron hold 'frank' talks on Ukraine operation, says Kremlin

  • The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:58 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a "frank" phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, the Kremlin said, after Moscow sent troops to invade its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.

The leaders had a "serious and frank exchange of views" about Ukraine and Putin gave an "exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances behind the decision to conduct a special military operation" there, it said in a statement.

The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"After having spoken with the Ukrainian president, and in coordination with him, the president (Macron) called Vladimir Putin to demand the immediate halt of Russian military operations, noting that Russia risked massive sanctions," the Elysee said as Macron attended an EU summit in Brussels.

This was the first known contact between Putin and a Western leader since the Kremlin ordered a massive invasion of Ukraine.

The operation has been widely condemned by Western leaders with several ordering fresh sanctions on Moscow.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin emmanuel macron + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out