Putin, Macron hold 'frank' talks on Ukraine operation, says Kremlin
- The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a "frank" phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, the Kremlin said, after Moscow sent troops to invade its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.
The leaders had a "serious and frank exchange of views" about Ukraine and Putin gave an "exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances behind the decision to conduct a special military operation" there, it said in a statement.
"After having spoken with the Ukrainian president, and in coordination with him, the president (Macron) called Vladimir Putin to demand the immediate halt of Russian military operations, noting that Russia risked massive sanctions," the Elysee said as Macron attended an EU summit in Brussels.
This was the first known contact between Putin and a Western leader since the Kremlin ordered a massive invasion of Ukraine.
The operation has been widely condemned by Western leaders with several ordering fresh sanctions on Moscow.
