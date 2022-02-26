Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban call for 'peaceful means' of resolution to Ukraine-Russia conflict
world news

Taliban call for 'peaceful means' of resolution to Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Taliban that had taken over Afghanistan in August last year said the statement is “in line with its foreign policy of neutrality”.
A Taliban fighter stands guard in Kabul during a women's protest for right to education, jobs and political representation.(AFP)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 04:30 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has shared a statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and called for restraint by all sides. It also urged all stakeholders to resolve the ongoing conflict through “peaceful means”.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about the real possibility of civilian casualties. The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence,” read a statement released by the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs.

Follow LIVE updates

RELATED STORIES

Stating that it is “in line with its foreign policy of neutrality”, the Taliban government called on Ukraine and Russia to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.

Full coverage on Russia Ukraine crisis

Months ago, the Islamist militants had pulled off a similar military attack and seized power in Afghan capital of Kabul. On August 15 last year, the Taliban had taken over the Afghan presidential palace as the elected government of Ashraf Ghani fell following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years.

Meanwhile, at least 198 people have died and more than 1,000 have been injured in the latest conflict in Ukraine. Internet connectivity has been badly affected in Ukraine, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the country where the fighting has taken to the streets, said internet blockage observatory NetBlocks.

So far, on the third day of invasion, Russian troops have captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol. Besides, Moscow has launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities in the neighbouring country, including Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP