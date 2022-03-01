LIVE: Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered day 6 on Tuesday as fighting intensified across the nation. On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over after Moscow bombarded the country's second-largest city Kharkiv.

Later Ukrainian officials said that the Kharkiv attack has killed several civilians including children.

According to experts, the Russian invasion which is the biggest assault on a European state since World War-II, has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Putin had hoped for.

Meanwhile, on Monday, US President Joe Biden was asked whether Americans should worry about nuclear war after his Russian President Vladimir Putin put its nuclear forces on high alert. Biden responded saying "No."