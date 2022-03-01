Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment

  • Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia launched a full blown invasion on Ukraine on Thurday. However, with the fighting entering sixth day now, it has failed to make significant gains. 
Ukrainians and supporters hold an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered day 6 on Tuesday as fighting intensified across the nation. On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over after Moscow bombarded the country's second-largest city Kharkiv.

Later Ukrainian officials said that the Kharkiv attack has killed several civilians including children.

According to experts, the Russian invasion which is the biggest assault on a European state since World War-II, has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Putin had hoped for.

Meanwhile, on Monday, US President Joe Biden was asked whether Americans should worry about nuclear war after his Russian President Vladimir Putin put its nuclear forces on high alert. Biden responded saying "No."

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 01 Mar 2022 05:58 AM

    Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine on Monday after Moscow bombarded the country's second largest city, drawing new sanctions by the United States and its allies.

