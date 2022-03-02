Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine crisis LIVE: Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace
Live

Ukraine crisis LIVE: Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace

  • Russia-Ukraine invasion: US President Joe Biden will speak against Russia aggression in Ukraine in his first State of the Union address.
Firefighters walk on debris as a building burns following a Russian strike during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr.(via REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered seventh day and over 300 civilians, including at least 14 children, have been killed so far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

However, Russia, which is facing harsh sanctions and global condemnation for its actions, has said it will pursue the Ukraine offensive until 'all goals' are achieved, the defence minister was quoted by AFP.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 02 Mar 2022 06:43 AM

    Apple, Nike halt product sale in Russia

    Apple Inc. and Nike Inc. both announced plans Tuesday to halt product sales in Russia, cutting off the country to the most valuable technology company and the biggest maker of athleticwear.

  • Wed, 02 Mar 2022 06:29 AM

    Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace: Report

  • Wed, 02 Mar 2022 06:26 AM

    Exxon to exit Russia, suspend further investments

    Exxon Mobil will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Wed, 02 Mar 2022 06:15 AM

    Biden says Putin bet wrong on splitting allies: ‘We Were Ready’

    The US and its allies were prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “dictators” must pay a price for their aggression, President Joe Biden will say in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war was premeditated and unprovoked,” Biden will add, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.

    “He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home,” Biden will say. “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.