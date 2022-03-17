130 civilians rescued from Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia, says Ukraine media

130 civilians have been pulled from the rubble and concrete that was a theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol - till it was destroyed in a Russian airstrike - The Kyiv Independent said Thursday evening. Ukraine officials earlier said thousands - reportedly children as well - had sought refuge there from Russian bombs. Efforts to rescue the rest are ongoing. Russia has blamed the destruction on a 'nationalist battalion' of the Ukraine military.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk administration, earlier said rubble had buried the entrance to certain parts of the theatre.

Children inside

Satellite images - taken three days earlier - show the word 'children' in Russian on the pavement in front and behind the Mariupol theatre.

The fate of children trapped in the fighting - a situation flagged repeatedly by the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies - has increased after Ukraine said 79 have died and at least 100 have been injured so far.

Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies. (Maxar Technologies via AP) (AP)

Ukraine has also said 280 educational institutions have been targeted. Children number nearly half the three million who are now refugees, the UN said.

'Scum and traitors', says Putin

Under increasing fire globally, Vladimir Putin delivered a frightening warning Thursday to anyone who questioned his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

He called for a 'self-purification' and ranted: "(Russians) will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths."

Zelenskyy's appeals

Pressed by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy - who reminded it of the horrors of 9/11 - the US said it will send $800 million in defence aid to Kyiv.

NATO nations, including the UK, will also send support in the form of weapons.

Zelenskyy also spoke to the German parliament Thursday and urged them to tear down Russia's 'wall' - a reference to the infamous Berlin Wall.

Russia rejects international court demand

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected an order by the International Court of Justice to suspend its Ukraine offensive. "We cannot take this decision into account," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in response to The Hague court's order.

No ‘major progress’ on talks, says Russia

Peskov also said a Financial Times report of ‘substantial progress’ in peace talks wrong and that discussions will continue Thursday

Russia's attacks on Mariupol

Russia has laid siege to Mariupol over the past several days, encircling the city and launching wave after wave of attacks. Ukraine authorities claim over 2,000 have been killed so far and tens of thousands are without water or electricity.

Airstrikes have also targeted a swimming pool complex where pregnant women and children were sheltering, Kyrylenko said. Last week missiles targeted a hospital, killing three people and injuring 17 - one a pregnant woman.

Moscow denies attacking civilian areas

Accused of targeting civilian centres, hospitals and populated areas - actions that violate rules of war - to force Kyiv into surrendering, Moscow has insisted that buildings are being destroyed by 'nationalist' units of the Ukraine army.

On the theatre attack, Russia said it had not targeted the city on Wednesday.

Putin a 'war criminal'

Attacks at residential areas, schools, hospitals and religious centres have been condemned by the world, with the United States senate and the United Kingdom this week calling Russia President Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'.

Peace talks

A fifth round of talks was followed by reports of a deal that will see Russia stand down if Kyiv walks away from NATO and accept limits on its military.

Zelenskyy has admitted 'NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine' but has demanded guarantees to guard against future Moscow threats.

