For ‘brave’ Ukrainian dads, Zelensky's Father's Day wish is…

ByMallika Soni
Jun 18, 2023 07:23 PM IST

Zelensky said, “I wish for our fathers to live long and healthy lives."

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Father's Day thanked all "strong and brave" soldiers fighting Russia's invasion saying that he hopes all dads would eventually return from the front.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference.(AP)
"Thank you to every Ukrainian father, to every Ukrainian family for our strong and brave soldiers who defended Ukraine's independence, and fight for the life of Ukraine!" Volodymyr Zelensky said. Posting a video by United24- a government initiative to raise donations which showed Ukrainian soldiers returning from home hugging children, the leader said, “I wish for our fathers to live long and healthy lives. And for every father who is on the front line to come home.”

This comes as Russia's defence ministry said that its forces had repelled a series of Ukrainian attacks across three sections of the front line. Ukraine was pressing most actively in the Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow said without mentioning the settlement of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region, which a Russian-installed official said earlier had been taken by Ukraine.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive earlier this month to retake territory from Russian forces while US defense secretary Lloyd Austin urged Kyiv's allies to "dig deep" to provide more arms and ammunition.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis father's day
volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis father's day
