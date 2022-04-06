Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Pope Francis slams 'horrendous cruelty' in Ukraine's Bucha
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Pope Francis slams 'horrendous cruelty' in Ukraine's Bucha

  • Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: The US is prepared to impose fresh sanctions on Russia, while the EU proposed a ban on Russian coal imports, based on Ukraine's accusations against Moscow over the Bucha killings.
People light candles forming the shape of Ukraine's map, in memory of those who have died, in front of the Taras Shevchenko monument, in Lviv, western Ukraine.
People light candles forming the shape of Ukraine's map, in memory of those who have died, in front of the Taras Shevchenko monument, in Lviv, western Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 02:39 PM IST
hindustan times.com
The war between Russia and Ukraine entered the 42nd day on Wednesday and the United States and its allies were set to impose new sanctions on Moscow over the alleged civilian killings in northern Ukraine. The US also pushed the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council based on Ukraine's accusations against Russian troops.

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the killings in Bucha as "war crimes" by Russia demanding commensurate punishment, while the latter vehemently denied it, calling the allegations a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army. India also condemned the killings of civilians in the Kyiv region and called for an independent investigation. 

A Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman noted that between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the town of Bucha. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU), in response to the killings, proposed a ban on Russian coal imports and blocking the country's ships from all European ports. The proposal now awaits unanimous approval by the 27-member states of the bloc.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 06, 2022 02:39 PM IST

    Pope Francis slams 'horrendous cruelty' in Ukraine's Bucha

    Pope Francis on Wednesday hit out at the "ever more horrendous cruelty" in Ukraine, after the murder of civilians in the town of Bucha near the capital, news agency AFP reported.

    "The recent news about the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, instead attests to new atrocities, such as the Bucha massacre," the pope said during his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

    "Ever more horrendous cruelties, also perpetrated against defenceless civilians, women and children. These are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs for mercy," he said.

  • Apr 06, 2022 02:32 PM IST

    Serious decisions with Ukraine possible, says Kremlin: Russian media

    Withdrawal of Russian forces from Kiev region is gesture of goodwill to create conditions for negotiations, during which serious decisions are possible, says Kremlin, reports Russian media RT as per news agency ANI.

  • Apr 06, 2022 02:26 PM IST

    Russia says it has no contact with NATO as nothing to discuss: report

    Russia has no contact with NATO as Moscow and the alliance have nothing to discuss at the moment, the TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Wednesday.

  • Apr 06, 2022 12:45 PM IST

    Netherlands announces seizure of 14 Russian yachts: Report

    Netherlands government has announced that it has seized 14 Russian yachts, reports AFP.

  • Apr 06, 2022 11:17 AM IST

    Car rams into Russian Embassy gate in Bucharest, bursts into flame; driver killed

    A car has crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, bursting into flames and killing the driver, AP reports quoting police.

  • Apr 06, 2022 10:22 AM IST

    EU proposes sweeping sanctions against Russia

    The European Commission proposed sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday including banning coal imports and halting trade worth nearly 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in retaliation over possible war crimes in Ukraine.

    The proposals include banning imports of coal, wood, cement, liquors and seafood worth about 9.5 billion euros.

  • Apr 06, 2022 08:21 AM IST

    Russia supplies 8,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine: Report

    Russia supplied 8,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, reports Russia's media outlet Sputnik.

  • Apr 06, 2022 07:32 AM IST

    New Zealand introduces sanctions, tariffs on Russian imports

    The New Zealand government said it was introducing a 35% tariff on all imports from Russia and would extend the existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries.

    "The images and reports emerging of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine is abhorrent and reprehensible, and New Zealand continues to respond to Putin’s mindless acts of aggression," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

  • Apr 06, 2022 06:55 AM IST

    US announces $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine

    The US will provide $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, announced Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as reported by AFP.

    "I have authorized... security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems," said Blinken.

LIVE: Pope Francis slams 'horrendous cruelty' in Ukraine's Bucha

  • Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: The US is prepared to impose fresh sanctions on Russia, while the EU proposed a ban on Russian coal imports, based on Ukraine's accusations against Moscow over the Bucha killings.
People light candles forming the shape of Ukraine's map, in memory of those who have died, in front of the Taras Shevchenko monument, in Lviv, western Ukraine.(AP)
People light candles forming the shape of Ukraine's map, in memory of those who have died, in front of the Taras Shevchenko monument, in Lviv, western Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
