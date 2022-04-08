Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv, says Pentagon chief
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv, says Pentagon chief

  Russia-Ukraine live updates: Speaking on the path of war, US officials have warned that the war in Ukraine may last for weeks or even years. 
Ukrainian soldiers sit on a armoured military vehicule in the city of Severodonetsk, Donbass region.(AFP)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Russia-Ukraine live updates: The United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over civilian killings in Ukraine. This made Russia the first country to be kicked off the rights council since 2011 when Libya was suspended.

CLick here for complete coverage on Russia-Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.

The development has been praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, who has been calling to isolate Moscow from all important international forums.

Meanwhile, the European Union countries agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s crucial energy revenues.

On Thursday, US officials warned the war in Ukraine may last for weeks or even years, as Kyiv’s foreign minister pleaded for urgent military assistance while it can still make a difference.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 08 Apr 2022 05:54 AM

    Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv: Pentagon chief

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv after his forces were soundly beaten back by the Ukrainian military.

