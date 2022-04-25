Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelensky meets top-level US delegation, Ukraine proposes Mariupol talks with Moscow
- LIVE: The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.
LIVE: Air raid sirens were heard across much of Ukraine early Sunday evening, from Lviv in the far west to Odesa on the Black Sea to Kharkiv in the north as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its third month.
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv late on Sunday night for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as war raged on.
Ukraine also proposed on day 61 of war - a "special" round of negotiations with Russia - to be held in the shadow of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city, an adviser to Ukraine's president said.
Ukraine was unable to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on Sunday without a cease-fire guarantee from Russia, deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised remarks, adding, “We will continue trying tomorrow.”
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities, who estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city during the Russian blockade.
Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.
Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 06:03 AM
Zelensky speaks to Erdogan over evacuation of civilians
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has discussed the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Zelenskyy said on Twitter that he “stressed the need for immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and immediate exchange of blocked troops” in Sunday’s call with Erdogan. He noted that the call came before Erdogan’s planned conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine has urged Russia to allow the evacuation of civilians holed up at the giant Azovstal steel plant, the last remaining Ukrainian pocket of resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port. It also has pushed Russia to conduct talks on a safe exit for the Ukrainian defenders of the plant, but Moscow has stonewalled the demands.
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 05:40 AM
Zelensky meets top-level US delegation
The US secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion, news agency AP reported.
The meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which was confirmed by a senior Ukrainian official, came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia's campaign in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces sought to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.