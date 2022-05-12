Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Kyiv to hold first war crimes trial over Russian invasion
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Kyiv to hold first war crimes trial over Russian invasion

  • Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: The war which began on February 24 has shown no signs of let up as reconciliations during the first month of fighting did not reach any significant breakthrough.
A member of Russia's Emergencies Ministry walks near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
A member of Russia's Emergencies Ministry walks near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 12, 2022 07:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: As the fighting raged between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv said it has recaptured Pytomnyk - a village about halfway to the Russian border. Warnings were issued about the fate of civilians and the last fighters in the southern port of Mariupol, following intense bombardment by Russia in the past weeks which, according to the city's mayor, had turned the city into a "medieval ghetto". The war which began on February 24 has shown no signs of let up as reconciliations during the first month of fighting did not reach any significant breakthrough. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky told French students via videolink, "The war will end when Russia returns our right to live". Meanwhile, Ukraine will launch its first war crime trial over the Russian invasion. Kyiv and Washington have repeatedly accused Russian troops of committing war crimes since the invasion, which has sparked a massive exodus of nearly six million civilians, many of whom bear accounts of torture, sexual violence and indiscriminate destruction.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 12, 2022 07:44 AM IST

    Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial over Russian invasion

    Ukraine will launch its first war crimes trial over Moscow's ongoing invasion, bringing a 21-year-old Russian service member to the stand, Kyiv's prosecutor general announced Wednesday, reports AFP.

