Russia strikes ‘critical infrastructure’ in Lviv, apartment building hit
Russia- Ukraine War: A Russian rocket hit an apartment building causing casualties, the governor informed.
Russian strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv damaged "critical infrastructure" and wounded at least four people, Ukrainian authorities said. The region has remained largely peaceful so far.
"A critical infrastructure facility in Lviv has been damaged, there are injured according to initial reports," Lviv governor Maksym Kozytski wrote on Telegram, as per news agency AFP. It was not clear whether the strikes were from drones or missiles.
Earlier, the governor had warned that "several" missiles were “moving in the direction of the western regions” while citing Ukraine's Air Forces Command.
Read more: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to be jailed for 6 months over June protest?
A Russian rocket hit an apartment building causing casualties, the governor informed saying, “A Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Lviv. There was a fire, which was quickly put out. There are victims.”
What Lyiv mayor said on Russian strikes in the city?
Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that a "series of explosions" had been heard in the city, warning residents to stay in shelters.
"At this moment, we know about 4 wounded as a result of the missile attack," he said while one person was in "serious" condition and had been taken to hospital.
Lyiv was last hit on June 20 when a major Russian drone assault targeted Kyiv and other cities.