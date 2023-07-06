Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to be jailed for 6 months over June protest?

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged with disobeying police during a June climate protest in the southern part of her home country, the public prosecutor said. The activist most likely risks a fine. The 20-year-old activist was charged as she "refused to obey police orders to leave the site" of a protest in the city of Malmo on June 19, the prosecutor said. Greta Thunberg: Police officers talk to the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(AP)

What happened at the protest Greta Thunberg participated in?

Greta Thunberg joined the protest in June which was organised by environmental activist group "Ta tillbaka framtiden" (Reclaim the Future). Protesters attempted to block the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour to against the use of fossil fuel. "We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," Greta Thunberg had then said in an Instagram post.

What environmental activist group "Ta tillbaka framtiden" said?

The group said, "After blocking the activities that are burning our future, we are now being charged with criminal offences. While charges are being brought against us, the real crime is going on inside the doors we have blocked".

Can Greta Thunberg be jailed?

The charges against the climate activist Greta Thunberg can lead to a six-month jail sentence at most. Although prosecutor Charlotte Ottesen told the Sydsvenskan newspaper that the charges normally result in a fine. A hearing at the Malmo district court has been scheduled for the end of July, the newspaper reported.

Who is Greta Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg was 15 when she began her "School Strike for the Climate" in front of Sweden's parliament. She founded the Fridays for Future movement that later became a global phenomenon. The young activist has regularly condemned governments and politicians for not properly addressing climate issues. In March, she slammed world leaders after the publication of the latest report by the IPCC calling it an “unprecedented betrayal”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail