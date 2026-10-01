Russia-Ukraine tensions rising? Putin warns of using ‘all types of weapons’ if Kaliningrad attacked

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned that he would consider using “all types of weapons” if its exclave in Kaliningrad was attacked, even as he said western assistance to Ukraine represented a threat for the future.

A Russian drone had hit a school in Kyiv on Thursday, city officials said, with children and staff being in shelters when the attack came. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This comes even as Ukraine, for the first time, deployed in combat its FP-7 tactical ballistic missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, Reuters news agency reported.

As tensions rise between the countries, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte has issued a warning, urging Europe to be prepared for a world where Russia regularly indulges in sabotage, arson and other hybrid attacks.

Putin rejects idea of long-range strikes ceasefire after Kyiv's deployment of FP-7

Putin, speaking at the Valdai political forum, ruled out the idea of a long-range strikes ceasefire with Ukraine, even as Moscow stepped up its aerial attacks on Kyiv. “We are told: 'Let them stop striking your refineries, and you will stop striking their ships.' It is simply ridiculous,” AFP cited Putin as saying. When asked about Russia's response to the idea, Putin, in a brief response, said, “No.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A Russian drone had hit a school in Kyiv on Thursday, city officials said, with children and staff being in shelters when the attack came, the Associated Press reported. While there were no casualties, the building’s brick facade showed a large hole, revealing a staircase, and burn marks alongside smashed windows, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Russian drone had hit a school in Kyiv on Thursday, city officials said, with children and staff being in shelters when the attack came, the Associated Press reported. While there were no casualties, the building’s brick facade showed a large hole, revealing a staircase, and burn marks alongside smashed windows, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky said the FP-7 tactical ballistic missile had been deployed for the first time in combat. “Ukrainian tactical ballistic missile FP-7. First combat use…Thank you for the result. Next - production,” he said.

Putin flags ‘western assistance threat’, but says no plan to attack Europe

Putin on Thursday said Ukraine would not be able to carry out attacks deep inside Russia without Western assistance, which he said amounted to direct involvement in the conflict, Reuters reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further said Moscow would consider using “all types of weapons” if Kaliningrad was attacked. “If it comes to a direct attack on the Russian Federation... then, of course, the question of the Russian Federation deploying all types of weapons at our country's disposal will inevitably and immediately be on the agenda. This is inevitable,” Putin said, according to AFP. However, the Russian President said the country had “no intention” of attacking European countries, “neither in 2029, nor in 2030, nor in 2050.”

What has NATO said?

NATO countries have conducted several military exercises along the borders of Kaliningrad in recent months. The alliance has denounced Moscow's “threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.”

NATO chief Rutte said Russia was “testing” countries across Europe. “We must be prepared for Russia’s campaign of hostile actions against allies to continue. We must all remain vigilant, we must all remain alert,” Rutte said, according to Bloomberg. The NATO secretary general further urged countries to not panic over such threats, which Moscow has issued at various points.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters and AP)