2 killed, several injured in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, claims Ukraine

Two people were killed and several injured after Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian town of Derhachy in the Kharkiv region, Reuters reported. "Two people were killed, there are casualties. As you can see, the Russian army continues to 'fight' with the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front," regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said.According to the governor, the Russian forces had carried out 66 artillery attacks across several regions. The fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian forces continues for the 46th straight day. But Kharkiv is not the only region which has been shelled according to the Ukrainians. Earlier in the day, five civilians were killed and five others were wounded in east Ukrainian cities of Vugledar and Novomikhaylovka in the Donetsk region, AFP reported. "Today, five people were killed after Russian shelling in the region of Donetsk," the Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram. The fighting has become increasingly fierce in the region, where authorities have urged residents to evacuate before a feared Russian offensive.

ALSO READ: Day 46| Ukraine braces for 'hard battle' in east, locals told to flee: 10 pointsUkraine claimed that Russian shelling on the key port of Mariupol had collapsed several humanitarian corridors and made conditions rarely right for the people to leave. According to news agency AP, it was unclear how many people remained stranded. The Ukrainian officials claimed that 1 lakh people were trapped, but the British officials have estimated that 1.6 lakh people are trapped in the war-hit city. Ukrainian troops have refused to surrender the city, though much of it has been razed. Resident Sergey Petrov said Saturday that recently two shells struck around him in quick succession, but neither exploded upon landing. He was in his garage at the time and said his mother later told him, “I was born again.”

