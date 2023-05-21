Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin's ‘weak’ army cannot even defend Kremlin: Ex-Russian commander

Vladimir Putin's ‘weak’ army cannot even defend Kremlin: Ex-Russian commander

ByMallika Soni
May 21, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared a translated clip of Girkin on Twitter.

Former Russian commander Igor Girkin said that president Vladimir Putin's military is currently not strong enough to defend the Kremlin. Girkin was reportedly instrumental in Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and was also responsible for commanding Russian military in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared a translated clip of Girkin on Twitter.

"If we keep fighting like this, we won't be able to hold [the southern Russian city] Rostov-on-Don in a year," Girkin said, according to Gerashchenko's translation.

"Terrorist Girkin-Strelkov is very gloomy in his evaluation of the Russian army, just like Prigozhin," Gerashchenko wrote in the caption for this tweet, referencing Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Read more: US president Joe Biden asked PM Modi for an autograph? What report claimed

Girkin said that "right now they're not that strong" adding that "in the long run, if we go on fighting like we are fighting now, we won't be able to hold anything."

"We won't even hold the Kremlin back in time," he said.

Talking of the alleged drone attack on Kremlin earlier this month, the former commander criticized Vladimir Putin for what he characterized as lack of an appropriate response.

“The Kremlin palace has already been attacked, and we have no reaction to it. If it doesn't even make the president, the commander-in-chief, become the performer of his constitutional functions, then what are you talking about here?,” Girkin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP