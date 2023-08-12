Russia vows retaliation for Ukraine's 'terrorist attack' on Crimean Bridge

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Aug 12, 2023 06:28 PM IST

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Russian forces had also shot down a number of Ukrainian drones targeting the peninsula.

Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned on Saturday what it called Ukraine's "terrorist attack" on the Crimean Bridge, saying it put innocent civilians' lives at risk, and vowed retaliation.

A view through a train window shows the section of a road split and sloping to one side following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait. (Reuters/File)

"There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian rocket attack on the 12-mile (19 km) bridge, which links Russian-annexed Crimea to Russia across the Kerch Strait.

The ministry said Russian forces had also shot down a number of Ukrainian drones targeting the peninsula.

