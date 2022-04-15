Russia warns US & allies against arming Ukraine: Report
Russia on Friday warned the United States against arming Ukraine, warning of unpredictable consequences as the war entered the 51st day, The Washington Post reported. According to the news report, the document written in Russian titled as ‘On Russia’s concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime’ was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington.
According to the note, Moscow identified multiple rocket launchers as the most sensitive weapons, although the US and its NATO allies are not believed to have armed Ukraine with those weapons. In the note, Russia accused the NATO allies of violating ‘rigorous principles’ governing the transfer of weapons to conflict zones, the Post reported.
“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the note said.
It also claimed that the NATO allies were oblivious to the threat of high-precision weapons falling into the hands of what Russia labelled as radical nationalists, extremists and bandit forces in Ukraine.
It also accused the United States of pressurising other countries to stop any military and technical cooperation with Russia, the Washington Post report stated.
The Russian warning comes amid heightened attacks by its military on Ukraine after it lost the flagship vessel of its Black Sea Fleet. While Ukraine said it hit the cruiser Moskva with missiles fired from the coast, Russia claimed the ship sank while being towed in stormy seas after a fire caused by an explosion of ammunition.
The Moskva was by far Russia's largest vessel in the Black Sea fleet, equipped with guided missiles to attack the shore and shoot down planes, and radar to provide air defence cover for the fleet.
