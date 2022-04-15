Home / World News / Ukraine war LIVE: Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks
Ukraine war LIVE: Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia and Ukraine enter its day 51st of the war on Friday.
A person stands in front of destroyed buildings, during the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Borodianka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.
A person stands in front of destroyed buildings, during the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Borodianka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As Russia and Ukraine enter its day 51 of the war, several parts of the war-torn country continue to be bombed. While over hundreds of people have died in the war, several have been forced to flee the country. Amid this, Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, including some who will come to Canada.

Meanwhile, Moscow's black sea flagship sank after an explosion and fire - which Ukraine claimed to be a ‘successful missile strike’. 

The head of the UN World Food Program said people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 15, 2022 06:57 AM IST

    Canada sends soldiers to Poland 

    Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

  • Apr 15, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv

    Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks after Russian flagship sinks, reported Reuters.

  • Apr 15, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit

    Russia's Black Sea flagship sank Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was a successful missile strike. 

