Ukraine war LIVE: Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks
- Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia and Ukraine enter its day 51st of the war on Friday.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As Russia and Ukraine enter its day 51 of the war, several parts of the war-torn country continue to be bombed. While over hundreds of people have died in the war, several have been forced to flee the country. Amid this, Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, including some who will come to Canada.
Meanwhile, Moscow's black sea flagship sank after an explosion and fire - which Ukraine claimed to be a ‘successful missile strike’.
The head of the UN World Food Program said people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 15, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Canada sends soldiers to Poland
Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
-
Apr 15, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks after Russian flagship sinks, reported Reuters.
-
Apr 15, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit
Russia's Black Sea flagship sank Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was a successful missile strike.
US president Joe Biden greets Jain community on occasion of Mahavir Jayanti
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv accused of border airstrikes
- Even as Ukraine pushed to restart civilian evacuations ahead of a feared major offensive in the east, Russia claimed its own citizens were being targeted, accusing Ukraine of injuring civilians in helicopter strikes on residential buildings in its western Bryansk region.
Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit
- The guided missile cruiser Moskva had been leading Russia's naval effort against its neighbor in the seven-week conflict, in which civilian killings have sparked accusations of genocide.