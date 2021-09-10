Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
Russia will not take part in Afghan government inauguration

Kremlin says Russia will not take part in Afghan government inauguration
Reuters | , Moscow
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)

The Kremlin said on Friday Russia would not take part in any way in the Taliban government's inauguration ceremony in Afghanistan.

The speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said earlier this week that Russia would be represented at the inauguration by ambassador-level officials, the RIA news agency reported.

Topics
taliban russian president vladimir putin
