Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Russia-backed politician killed in car bomb in eastern Ukraine: Report

Russia-backed politician killed in car bomb in eastern Ukraine: Report

AFP |
Nov 08, 2023 02:57 PM IST

"He received injuries incompatible with life," his son told the Luhansk Information Centre.

A Russian-backed lawmaker in the city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine was killed in a car bomb attack on Wednesday, the region's Russian-backed governor said.

Members of a Ukrainian drone unit make their way to the front line at night in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine.(AP)

Mikhail Filiponenko, a lawmaker in the Russia-backed Luhansk assembly and a former top security official in the region, died after a bomb planted in a car exploded, a local news agency cited his son as saying.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Filiponenko, who had been active in Luhansk's pro-Russian separatist movement since 2014, had served as one of the top commanders in the army of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic.

In September, he was elected to the regional parliament in a vote that drew widespread international condemnation.

Bomb blasts targetting senior Russian-installed officials in parts of Ukraine Moscow claims as its own have been a regular occurence since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

Luhansk is one of four Ukrainian regions Russia claims to have annexed since the start of its invasion, something Kyiv and its Western allies strongly reject.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
car bomb russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP