Russia-born billionaire gives up his citizenship in protest against Ukraine war: Report

Published on Oct 31, 2022 07:25 PM IST

A destroyed car is seen on a road as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. (REUTERS)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Sharmita Kar

Nikolay Storonsky, the 38-year-old co-founder and chief executive officer of London-based fintech startup Revolut Ltd., has renounced Russian citizenship amid his outspoken opposition to the war in Ukraine.

“Nik is a British citizen. Earlier this year he renounced his citizenship by birth to Russia. His position on the war is on the public record: the war is totally abhorrent and he remains resolute in calling for an immediate end to the fighting,” a spokesman for Revolut said.

Storonsky’s move came before his father, an executive at a unit of Russia’s Gazprom, was sanctioned by Ukraine earlier this month, the spokesman said. The news was first reported by the Telegraph.

A former derivatives trader at Credit Suisse Group AG and Lehman Brothers, Storonsky and several partners launched Revolut in 2015. He’s worth $6.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

