Russian, Belarusian athletes barred from Beijing Paralympics: IPC

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Thursday banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics following an international backlash against its decision to let them compete under neutral affiliations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IPC decision, announced in Beijing, comes just a day ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Belarus’ support for Moscow’s actions in the Eastern European country.

On Wednesday, the IPC had said Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate under the Paralympic flag. According to the decision, the athletes could have participated with colours, flags and other national symbols removed.

However, after the decision came under criticism and threat of boycott, the IPC reversed it on Thursday.

“In taking our decision yesterday, we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the movement what it is today,” said IPC president Andrew Parsons in a statement early on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games. Yesterday we said we would continue to listen, and that is what we are doing.”

Parsons mentioned the talk of boycott by athletes from other countries if Russian and Belarus participants were allowed to take part in the Games. The situation in the athlete villages could become untenable, Parsons said.

“Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable,” said Parsons, noting the IPC’s duty was to ensure fair play, that “violence is banned, the health risk of the athletes is managed and fundamental ethical principles are upheld”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the last 12 hours, an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful. They have told us that, if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games,” he said.

China, which is the host country and has refused to condemn Russia or call Moscow’s action in Ukraine an “invasion”, is yet to react to the IPC’s decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON