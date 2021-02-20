Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically-motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years, but had his prison term slightly shortened.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations that he said were trumped up. Western countries have condemned the case and are discussing possible sanctions on Russia.
A Moscow court swiftly rejected his appeal, while shortening his original jail term by six weeks. The original term was 3.5 years.
But, with the amount of time he had already spent under house arrest taken into account, it amounted to around two years and eight months. His lawyer said on Saturday he would now spend a little over 2.5 years behind bars.
Navalny responded sarcastically to the ruling. "They've reduced the sentence by 1.5 months. Great!" he said from a courtroom glass cage.
The opposition politician had earlier told the judge he was not guilty of parole violations as a previous court had found. Navalny returned to Russia last month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia in August with what many Western nations said was a nerve agent.
He said he had been unable to report to the Moscow prison service last year because he had been convalescing in Germany at the time.
"I don't want to show off a lot, but the whole world knew where I was," Navalny told the judge. "Once I'd recovered, I bought a plane ticket and came home."
Navalny said he had no regrets about returning to Russia, that his belief in God helped sustain him, and that "strength was in truth."
"Our country is built on injustice. But tens of millions of people want the truth. And sooner or later they'll get it."
SLANDER CASE
Navalny is due to appear in court again later on Saturday for what is expected to be the culmination of a separate slander trial against him.
In the slander case, Navalny is accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.
Navalny described the people in the video as traitors and corrupt lackeys. But he has said his comments were not specifically directed against the veteran, and that the authorities are using the charge to smear his reputation.
State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander.
Navalny's arrest and jailing sparked nationwide street protests in Russia, but his allies say they have now paused major demonstrations until the spring.
Navalny accuses Putin of ordering his attempted murder. Putin has dismissed that, alleging Navalny is part of a U.S.-backed dirty tricks campaign to discredit him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian doctors remember night that ushered in Europe's first Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suga expresses concern over China's dominance in East and South China sea at G7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tehran confident about lifting of US sanctions despite wrangling: Iran spokesman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar anti-coup protesters honour woman shot dead by police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ted Cruz's trip tests memory of voters if he runs for White House again in 2024
- Ted Cruz is still the best-known leader in the country's largest red state, with a far higher national profile than Abbott, who has also been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in plane crash in Alabama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox