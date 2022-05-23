Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine war: ‘Enough is enough, never been so ashamed’

A Russian diplomat, serving at the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Monday ‘enough is enough,’ adding that he is resigning from civil service to protest against Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

In a long Linkedin post, Boris Bondarev, whose profile says he has been in diplomatic service since 2002, wrote he has never been ‘so ashamed of my country.’ Calling out President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the ‘special military operation’ on Ukrainian soil, Bondarev wrote, “The aggressive war unleashed by Putin on Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia.”

Boris Bondarev's post on Linkedin.

Bondarev, who, according to The Associated Press, is aged 41, also said those who conceived the war wanted only one thing, to remain in power forever.

In his 20 years of service, he stated, the level of lies and unprofessionalism in Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs ‘has been increasing all the time’ and, in more recent years, has become ‘simply catastrophic.’

Bondarev was particularly critical of Sergei Lavrov, Putin’s foreign minister since 2004. “Minister Lavrov is a good illustration of the degradation of this system. He went from a professional and educated individual, to a person who constantly broadcasts conflicting statements and threatens the world (that is Russia, too) with nuclear weapons!” he posted.

“Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is no longer about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering lies and hatred. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame. The Ministry has become my home and family. But I simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy. Job offers are welcome…” he signed off.

According to the UN's Blue Book, Boris Bondarev worked as a Counsellor at the Russian Federation's permanent mission to the global body.

Due to Moscow's action in the east European nation, its ambassadors have endured difficult times in pro-Ukraine countries. On May 9, the envoy to Poland was splattered with red paint, while the envoy to the United States has repeatedly accused American authorities of ‘harassing’ the embassy staff.

