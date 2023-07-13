‘Downed 20 Russian drones in third night of attacks’: Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
“Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were downed…” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said.
Ukraine said Thursday it had downed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles overnight in a third night of strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in the country.
"We have a successful air defense operation," air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said. "Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were downed. Two Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed."
