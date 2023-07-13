Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Downed 20 Russian drones in third night of attacks’: Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat

‘Downed 20 Russian drones in third night of attacks’: Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 13, 2023 11:06 AM IST

“Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were downed…” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said.

Ukraine said Thursday it had downed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles overnight in a third night of strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in the country.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat (HT File)

"We have a successful air defense operation," air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said. "Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were downed. Two Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
ukraine russia drone attack
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP