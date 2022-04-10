Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russian forces still using IEDs to inflict casualties: UK intelligence
world news

Russian forces still using IEDs to inflict casualties: UK intelligence

Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.
Image for representation, provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, talk next to a memorial for Heavenly Hundred, near Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 03:04 AM IST
Reuters |

Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday.

"Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP