Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline rise despite warning

At the German-Polish border - Mallnow metering point, saw a significant increment of gas exports, even after warnings by Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko of suspending natural gas supply from Minsk.
Pipes are pictured at a gas compressor station in Mallnow, Germany. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Reuters | , Moscow

Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have increased in the early hours of Wednesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border stood at an hourly volume of 12,268,936 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Wednesday morning, up from just over 10,000,000 kWh on Monday and Tuesday.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.

The flows have not been interrupted after the Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko again warned Minsk could suspend the transit of natural gas across its territory to Europe in response to new Western sanctions, boosting spot gas prices.

Nominations for Wednesday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 952,375.8 megawatt hours (MWh) or 89.8 million cubic metres, similar to levels seen in December so far. 

Topics
russia europe international trade
