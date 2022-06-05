Russian missile flew ‘critically low’ over nuclear plant: Ukraine power operator

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire (AFP)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 02:13 PM IST
Reuters |

Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said a Russian cruise missile few "critically low" on Sunday morning over a major nuclear power plant.

"It's probable that was the missile that was fired in the direction of Kyiv," the operator of the Pivdennoukrainska plant, also called the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not immediately verify the claim. Early on Sunday, several explosions rocked Kyiv.

Pivdennoukrainska is Ukraine's second largest nuclear plant located near in the Mykolaiv region, about 350 km (220 miles) south of Kyiv.

