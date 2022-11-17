Russian missile hits Ukraine's port city Odesa: Ukraine military

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 01:03 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian media also reported a series of blasts in the city of Dnipro.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman is seen in Odesa.(Reuters)
AP |

A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said.

An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”

Marchenko’s statement comes amid media reports about explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat of missile strikes persists.

Thursday's blast follows the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday that also resulted in a missile strike hitting Poland.

