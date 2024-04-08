 Russian missile strike injures at least six people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, says governor | World News - Hindustan Times
Russian missile strike injures at least six people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, says governor

Reuters |
Apr 08, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Last Friday also, an unidentified industrial facility in the city was struck by a Russian missile strike.

A Russian missile attack on Monday hit an industrial facility in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least six people, local authorities said. Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, did not provide any details regarding the type of facility in his message on the Telegram.

A Russian missile attack on Monday hit an industrial facility in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least six people, local authorities said. (Representational picture)(REUTERS)
A Russian missile attack on Monday hit an industrial facility in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least six people, local authorities said. (Representational picture)(REUTERS)

Last Friday, an unidentified industrial facility in the city was struck by a Russian missile strike which also damaged residential buildings and killed four people. It was not clear if Monday's strike targeted the same site.

ALSO READ| Cities in Russian Urals, west Siberia brace for worst floods in decades

Separately, Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching drone strikes against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located southwest of the city and occupied by Moscow troops.

Moscow-installed officials have made a series of claims since last week. Kyiv said it has nothing to do with incidents at the power station reported by Russia and called them "armed provocations".

World News
