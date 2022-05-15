Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto.(via REUTERS)
Updated on May 15, 2022 03:54 PM IST
Finland's president and government announced Sunday that the Nordic country intends apply for membership in NATO, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality.

A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at the some point next week.

 

