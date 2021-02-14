IND USA
A woman, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP)
Russian Opposition holds Valentine’s Day Flashmob protest for Alexei Navalny

A top Navalny aide, Leonid Volkov, had urged supporters to go out into the yards of apartment buildings at 8 pm Sunday and hold up phone flashlights or other lights for a few minutes, after announcing that the opposition was suspending further street rallies until spring.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST

Supporters of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny staged a Valentine’s Day flashmob protest by waving lights as a symbol of discontent with the authorities that have waged a harsh crackdown on street rallies.

A top Navalny aide, Leonid Volkov, had urged supporters to go out into the yards of apartment buildings at 8 pm Sunday and hold up phone flashlights or other lights for a few minutes, after announcing that the opposition was suspending further street rallies until spring.

“Putin made fear his sole weapon,” Volkov said. “We have to overcome this fear. We have to carry out a protest action that riot police can’t stop and that anyone can join.”

President Vladimir Putin said he can understand why people support the recent rallies, according to his meeting with the chief editors of major media outlets broadcast on state television Sunday.

“Irritation is growing, there are many problems, there is not enough money,” Putin said. He referred to Navalny only as a “figure” that was being used by Europe, the US and other countries to destabilize Russia.

The flashmob, which organizers call “Love is more powerful than fear,” started in the Russian Far East, Volkov said in his Twitter post, showing a photo of a group of people with the lights on the Bering Island. Navalny’s team accounts posted similar photos from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and other Far East regions.

Front Row

Navalny himself only posted a photo with his wife, Yulia, on Instagram, with the message: “I love you. And all the jokes I make in the courts, I make only for you to laugh in the first row.”

Russia has 11 time zones, so the event should reach the capital, Moscow, in several hours. The organizers didn’t have information on how many people took part in the flashmob so far.

Riot police detained more than 11,000 when protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities on Jan. 23 and 31. The largest nationwide protests in a decade came after police detained Navalny when he returned to Moscow last month from Berlin, where he’d been recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he and Western governments blamed on Putin’s security service. The Kremlin denies responsibility.

The flashmob takes place as the European Union works on a proposal to sanction Russia over the imprisonment of Navalny, according to two people familiar with the discussions. A Moscow court jailed the opposition leader for two years and 8 months Feb. 2 for breaching probation terms from a 2014 fraud conviction while he was recovering in Germany.

Navalny’s allies have urged the EU, the UK and the US to sanction 35 top Russian officials and business figures close to the Kremlin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Friday that Russia is ready to break off ties with the EU if the bloc imposes sanctions that damage the nation’s economy.


India delivered 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Mexico on Sunday morning.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Expressing our ‘Amistad’: Jaishankar as India delivers vaccines to Mexico

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Sharing the news on Twitter, foreign minister S Jaishankar said, “Expressing our Amistad. Mexico receives Made in India vaccines.” Amistad refers to the ‘state of being friends’ or ‘a specific relation between two friends’.
Trump’s impeachment vote was the most bipartisan ever in favour of a president’s removal.(AP File Photo )
world news

In Trump’s acquittal, a historic rebuke by his own party

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Apart from Trump, only two US presidents, Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1998), have faced impeachment trial in Senate.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
world news

UK PM Boris Johnson to host virtual meeting of G7 leaders

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June after India was invited as a guest country by the UK, alongside South Korea and Australia.
A drone, partially made with pineapple stems, flies in Jenjarom, Malaysia.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes, The News reported.
Under Richmond’s leadership, the caucus delivered a 125-page report to Trump rebutting his “what have you got to lose?” pitch to Black voters during his 2016 campaign. The report was titled: “We Have a Lot to Lose: Solutions to Advance Black Families in the 21st Century.”(AP)
world news

Biden aide Cedric Richmond feels heat from all sides on White House equality vow

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Richmond, a Louisiana lawmaker who led the Congressional Black Caucus during the Trump administration, heads Biden’s Office of Public Engagement.
In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 file photo, a child is vaccinated against Ebola in Beni, Congo. (AP)
world news

Ebola deaths rise to four in Guinea as disease flares again

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:45 PM IST
World Health Organization Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet Sunday it’s preparing to stem the outbreak.
Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels raise their weapons during a gathering.(File photo / AP)
world news

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists: UN representative

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Biden's administration has said it would halt US support for the Saudi-backed military campaign but continue to pressure the Houthis.
Firefighters protect homes and contain a 50-acre blaze in open space in San Luis Obispo, California.(AP)
world news

Firefighters battle Afghan-Iran border blaze for a second day

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:09 PM IST
At least 20 people were injured and many of the more than 500 trucks lined up at the Islam Qala crossing carrying natural gas and fuel were still ablaze, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media.
Anti-coup protesters hold placards that read: "Help us finish dictatorship" as they gather outside the U.N. Information Office in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Vast numbers of people all over Myanmar have flouted orders against demonstrations to march again in protest against the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Suu Kyi. (AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Large demonstrations were held in the major cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, as well as in far-flung areas dominated by ethnic minorities.
Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab(Reuters photo)
world news

UK says it shares US concerns over WHO Covid-19 mission to China

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The White House on Saturday said it has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 report were communicated.
Lebanon's caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Beirut, Lebanon February 14, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Lebanon starts Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM says will wait for his turn

Reuters, Beirut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Lebanon took delivery of 28,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, the first batch of 2.1 million doses set to arrive in stages throughout the year.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
world news

List of global Indian diaspora members holding highest positions to be unveiled

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The list highlights the accomplishments of leaders of the Indian diaspora from across industries and sectors.
Kumar was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.(Representational Photo)
world news

Indian fraudster sentenced to two years in US federal prison

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Manish Kumar was arrested by FBI agents on August 24, 2019, as he deplaned in New York City from a flight from India and ordered detention in federal custody.
Demonstrators hold posters depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a march to protest against the military coup in Myanmar, in central Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
world news

Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:40 PM IST
While other countries also considering measures, Japan and some other Asian nations are unlikely to cut ties given Myanmar's strategic importance in the region.
A medical staffer holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

Japan approves its first Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations will begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers.
