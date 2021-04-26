Home / World News / Russian prosecutor freezes activity of Navalny's regional groups
world news

Russian prosecutor freezes activity of Navalny's regional groups

A court met for a preliminary hearing in Moscow on Monday to consider a prosecutor's request to label Navalny's groups as extremist.
Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 02:39 PM IST
At the hearing, prosecutors asked the court to prohibit Navalny's groups from publishing anything online, organising protests and taking part in elections.(AP representative image)

State prosecutors in Moscow formally suspended the activity of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's regional campaign groups on Monday pending a court ruling on whether to label them extremist, a lawyer for Navalny's group said.

A court met for a preliminary hearing in Moscow on Monday to consider a prosecutor's request to label Navalny's groups as extremist.

At the hearing, prosecutors asked the court to prohibit Navalny's groups from publishing anything online, organising protests and taking part in elections, Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally said.

State prosecutors in Moscow formally suspended the activity of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's regional campaign groups on Monday pending a court ruling on whether to label them extremist, a lawyer for Navalny's group said.

A court met for a preliminary hearing in Moscow on Monday to consider a prosecutor's request to label Navalny's groups as extremist.

At the hearing, prosecutors asked the court to prohibit Navalny's groups from publishing anything online, organising protests and taking part in elections, Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia alexei navalny
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP