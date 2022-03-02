Russians ‘unfazed’ by sanctions, Americans open to sending NATO troops to Eastern Europe: Report
- A large majority of US voters are concerned about the Russian invasion and support sanctioning Moscow even if its results in further inflation.
Amid West’s attempt to force Kremlin to restore the status quo ante in Ukraine, Russians remain “unfazed” by the threat of crippling sanctions on their country and the newly-launched war with the neighbour, according to a new report. Data intelligence company Morning Consult said in its new survey titled ‘Tracking Global Opinion on Russia's Invasion of Ukraine’ that opinions, however, could shift in the coming weeks if domestic anti-war protests continue.
“Russians continue to think their country is generally moving in the right direction,” the survey noted.
While the rise in consumer confidence has waned in recent days as compared to early February, the net trend has been upward over the last month, as per Morning Consult’s index of consumer sentiment for Russia.
In the US, a large majority of voters are concerned about the Russian invasion and support sanctioning Moscow even if its results in further price rise. According to the report, the majority of US voters support cutting off Russia from the SWIFT messaging system and cancelling Nord Stream 2 pipeline. They are also open to sending troops to Eastern Europe as part of a NATO coalition but don’t support unilateral troop deployment.
“When it comes to possible policy compromises to defuse the crisis, voters support a Ukrainian referendum on popular interest in NATO membership but have little enthusiasm for other potential options,” it said.
Read | Putin's war unprovoked: Excerpts from Biden's 1st State of the Union address
The majority of Europeans share the belief that NATO did not do enough to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine and many support comprehensive sanctions targeting political and financial elites. The Europeans are less certain about keeping the doors open to Ukrainian NATO membership.
“Continental Europeans remain sharply divided over keeping NATO’s doors open to Ukrainian membership relative to voters from the U.K. and the U.S. But pluralities of Europeans and Americans support Ukraine’s holding a popular referendum on interest in NATO membership,” the report added.
-
Russia escalates attacks on civilian areas ahead of 2nd round of talks: 5 points
Ukrainian city Zhytomyr came under attack after a Russian cruise missile hit residential areas of the city killing at least four people, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel. This comes as Russia warned Ukraine of high-precision strikes.
-
Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine
Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.
-
Zelenskyy asks ‘what's the point’, recalls history as Russians bomb Babyn Yar
The Babyn Yar incident had happened over the course of a few days in 1941 as part of Nazi Germany's campaign against the Soviet Union - of which both Russia and Ukraine were a part then.
-
EU chief von der Leyen says ‘we support other Russia that wants peace, no war’
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania for allowing Ukrainian refugees to take shelter in their countries. She also announced the EU's proposal to activate the temporary protection mechanism through which these refugees can obtain a status in the countries, and get access to schools, work and medical care.
-
‘Prove you’re with Ukraine': Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament on Russia
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver their speeches via video conference. European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursual Von der Leyen, and EU high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles will also attend the meeting.