Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda'

Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda'

world news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Under the new law any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality - online, in film, or in public - could incur a fine.

Russia: Lawmakers of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are seen.(AP)
Reuters |

Russia's parliament passed a law on Thursday expanding an existing ban on promoting "LGBT propaganda" to children by banning it among people of all ages.

Read more: Russia hits power grid in central regions of Ukraine: ‘Equipment damaged’

Under the new law, passed in its first reading by the State Duma, any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality - online, in film, or in public - could incur a fine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP