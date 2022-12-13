Russia's Putin, China's Xi to hold talks by year-end: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping Meeting: Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known.

Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping Meeting: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AP)
Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to the Russian presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face.

"Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti.

Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February.

