Russia's ruble jumps back, surges 10% after Moscow's talks with Kyiv

The Russian currency stood at 85.42 rubles to the dollar at around 1245 GMT.
Women look at a screen displaying exchange rate at a currency exchange office in St. Petersburg, Russia.(AP)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 06:42 PM IST
AFP |

The ruble, which fell sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, surged by more than 10 percent against the dollar on Tuesday following progress in talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Russian currency stood at 85.42 rubles to the dollar at around 1245 GMT. It had plunged to an unprecedented level of 150 to the greenback in recent weeks.

