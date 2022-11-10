Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia's Vladimir Putin may participate in G20 summit via video link: Report

Russia's Vladimir Putin may participate in G20 summit via video link: Report

world news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:25 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to withdraw its invitation to Putin.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin may take part in an upcoming summit of the G20 grouping of nations in Bali via video link, state news agency RIA said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Indonesia.

As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to withdraw its invitation to Putin and expel Russia from the group over the war in Ukraine, saying it lacks the authority to do so without consensus among members.

Read more: US on Russia's most significant retreat from Ukraine city: ‘An opportunity'

"The format of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's participation is being worked out," the agency quoted a diplomat as saying. "It is possible that he will take part in the summit via video conference."

Earlier, an Indonesian government official told Reuters that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would represent Putin at the summit, with the Russian president due to join one of the meetings online.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is also likely to attend virtually. Zelenskiy has said he would not take part if Putin does.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
vladimir putin russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP