EU freezes Putin, Russian minister's assets in bid to stop brutal war

The European Union will freeze financial and other assets linked to Russia President Vladimir Putin, minister Sergei Lavrov, and other high-ranking officials, including three EU officials, news agency AFP reported Friday evening. These measures are part of a new sanctions package announced by the 27-nation bloc in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Germany and Italy were hesitant but most other countries backed the new restrictions, two officials said on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The freezing of assets will not, however, include a travel ban (at least not on Putin and Lavrov), Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said, in order to keep diplomatic channels open.

This is after Lavrov declared Russia is ready to talk if Ukraine 'lays down arms'.

The world has made it clear a military intervention in Ukraine will not happen - despite heartfelt appeals from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky no country has deployed its forces. NATO has been equally circumspect about offering military aid despite appeals from Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "British and NATO troops should not and must not play an active role in Ukraine" and US President Joe Biden, who must walk a tight rope domestically over troops deployment, said: "Our forces will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read: What prompted Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Russia's global defiance

So, most countries are throwing ever more punishment at Moscow - from financial to sporting sanctions - anything to force Putin to stop.

Read: What are sanctions and how could Western countries target Russia

"We are hitting the regime at all levels and we are hitting it hardest," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, as the EU targets Russia's banks, refineries, chip industries, and the defence sector.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the new sanctions targeted 'the highest officials' in Russia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanctions imposed earlier this week targeted financial institutions and lawmakers who voted to approve action in Ukraine but did not target SWIFT - a global messaging system used by banks.

But there is growing fear - as Russian troops advance mercilessly on Ukraine capital Kyiv, a city with a population of three million - that this will not be enough, something Biden has acknowledged.

Indeed, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was blunt enough to say "this (latest packet of sanctions) isn't enough", but he too stopped short of offering Ukraine military aid.

The EU has already announced two sets of sanctions, as has the United States. Canada and the United Kingdom have also revealed measures, as have Japan, Taiwan, and other countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russia has so far not bowed to the pressure; in fact, in a tit-for-tat move, Putin banned British airlines from Russian airspace after London banned Aeroflot.

Russia invades Ukraine: Full coverage

It has also found an ally in China, which continues to denounce sanctions against Moscow and blame the United States and its allies for provoking Russia.

Beijing's position angered Australian Prime Minister Scott Morison, who called it "simply unacceptable" and said: "You don’t go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they’re invading another country."

On Day 2 of Russia's invasion the fighting has worsened, with reports of ground forces, including tanks and missile launchers, closing in on Ukraine capital Kyiv from the north and the northeast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Videos have emerged online of panicked residents fleeing to underground metro stations that are doubling as bomb shelters, and the Indian government is racing to evacuate thousands of its citizens, including students.

With input from AFP, AP, Reuters, PTI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Chandrashekar Srinivasan Chandrashekar Srinivasan is a Senior Editor at Hindustan Times. A journalist with 11+ years across print and digital media, he also has degrees in Sociology and Economics. He has worked in the political, business, sports, and entertainment news spaces, but is happiest just watching football....view detail