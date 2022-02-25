Russia bans UK airlines from its airspace, says move in retaliation to ‘unfriendly decisions’ against Moscow

Russia on Friday banned all British airlines from landing at its airports as well as flying over its airspace. The move comes in retaliation to the United Kingdom's decision on Thursday to ban Russian flag carrier - commonly known as Aeroflot, from using its airspace.

In an official statement, Rosaviatsia aviation authority - the federal air transport agency of the Russia, said that the restriction on UK-linked flights was imposed “as a response to unfriendly decisions of the UK aviation authorities,” according to AFP.

The ban is applicable to aircrafts “owned, leased or operated by an organisation” connected to or registered in Britain. The restriction took effect from 0800 GMT (1.30pm IST), AFP reported.

Rosaviatsia said that it proposed its British counterpart for holding “consultations” on Thursday, and that the response came back in negative on Friday.

Britain's decision came after Russia's invasion of its Soviet neighbour Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, following president Vladimir Putin's order to clear use of military operation.

The West, European Union (EU), and the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) have heavily condemned the attack and held Russia accountable for the miseries of Ukrainians.

Global leaders have announced a slew of sanctions against Russia with the aim to dismantle the country's economy and foil its aspirations in Ukraine.

United States President Joe Biden announced a second round of sanctions on Thursday during his address to the nation, targetting Russian banks, high-tech sectors, and oligarchs. He also said that the US will be deploying additional forces to Germany to reinforce NATO.

Also Read | Canada slaps sanctions on foreign, defence and justice ministers of Russia

The EU and Britain have also announced sanctions. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that it plans to hit 70 per cent of the Russian banking sphere along with key state-owned firms. Sanctions on the energy sector, include an export ban on equipment technology that Russia requires to upgrade its oil refineries along with ban on aircraft and aviation parts to its airlines.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who slammed Putin on Thursday, imposed similar packages - calling the Russian president “blood-stained aggressor”.

The UK has frozen assets of Russian bank VTV and arms manufacturer Rostec, besides targetting Aeroflot and five additional oligarchs close to Putin.

Australia has also joined in sanctions, unveiled by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which include targetting four financial institutions, entities associated with developing and selling military gear, and 25 individuals, AFP reported.