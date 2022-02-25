Home / World News / Canada slaps sanctions on foreign, defence and justice ministers of Russia
The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on the foreign, defence and justice ministers of Russia, following its attack on Ukraine. This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after Russia escalated its attack on Ukraine.
A damaged residential building is seen in Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 12:40 PM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda

“Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. Canada is taking strong action to stand up for what is right and protect the rights and freedoms of the Ukrainian people. Let me be clear: there will be serious consequences for Russia’s actions,” Trudeau said, in a release from the prime minister’s office.

He announced several sanctions in addition to those earlier this week. These include imposing restrictions on 58 additional Russian individuals and entities, including banks, financial elites and their families; sanctions on members of the Russian Security Council, restrictions on four Ukrainian individuals for their collaboration with Russia to destabilise Ukraine; and restricting exports to Russia by halting new export permit applications and cancelling valid export permits, with a limited number of exceptions for critical medical supply chains.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is also an attack on democracy, on international law, on human rights, and on freedom. It threatens peace and order in Europe and around the world. These unwarranted actions will not go unpunished. We continue to stand with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Canada,” the statement said.

Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly said, “Today is a dark day. Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine is a fundamental challenge to the world order that has kept us safe since the Second World War. The fight is in Ukraine, but the threat extends far past its borders.”

She added that Canada will work with its partners to “inflict severe costs to the Russian regime”.

Describing events on Thursday as “devastating” not just for but also “for democratic societies, and for peace and security around the world,” defence minister Anita Anand asserted, “Together with our allies and partners, our Canadian Armed Forces and country will continue to meet Putin’s unwarranted aggression with Canada’s steadfast support to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their sovereign right to exist.”

Earlier, Joly announced that given the “serious challenges” caused by deterioration in the situation in Ukraine, Canada was temporarily suspending operations of its embassy and consulate in the country and Canadian personnel were safely in Poland.

Trudeau is scheduled to participate in a Nato Leaders Meeting on Friday morning to discuss Ukraine.

