Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: India to also make a statement at UNSC meeting
- Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: The situation has escalated after Putin signed a decree recognising two self-proclaimed separatist republics of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Russia's decision to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and order its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area has accelerated the crisis. The move prompted the US to announce financial sanctions against rebel territories prohibiting new investment in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) or Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) regions of Ukraine or "such other regions of Ukraine as may be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State (collectively, the “Covered Regions”), by a United States person, wherever located."
Tue, 22 Feb 2022 06:42 AM
India to also make a statement at Security Council meeting
The UN Security Council emergency meeting called over the Ukraine crisis will now be an 'open' meeting. India will also make a statement, reported news agency ANI.
Tue, 22 Feb 2022 06:36 AM
'Not afraid of anyone,' Ukraine president tells nation
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said “we are not afraid of anyone” after Russia recognised the independence of separatist regions. Zelenskiy accused Moscow of wrecking peace talks and ruled out making any territorial concessions.
Tue, 22 Feb 2022 06:00 AM
Japan likely to join any US-led sanctions on Russia: Report
Japan will likely join US-led sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin orders an invasion of Ukraine, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. The sanction may include a ban on chip and other key technology exports by the world's No. 3 economy.
Tue, 22 Feb 2022 05:54 AM
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting at request of Kyiv, US, 5 European nations, Mexico
UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday night at the request of Kyiv, US, 5 European nations, Mexico, reported Associated Press.