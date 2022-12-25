Home / World News / Another brick in the wall: Pink Floyd raises $600,000 for Ukraine with a song

Another brick in the wall: Pink Floyd raises $600,000 for Ukraine with a song

world news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 12:09 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Nick Mason personally donated over $60,000 to bring the total to $602,000.

Russia-Ukraine War: A woman uses a flashlight as she crosses a street during a blackout following Russian strikes on the power infrastructure in Kyiv.(AFP)
By Mallika Soni

Pink Floyd announced that it has raised over $600,000 for Ukraine amid Russia war with their song ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’. The song features vocals by Andriy Khlyvniuk, Ukrainian lead vocalist of Boombox from his viral video singing a folk song in Kyiv during the first day of Russian invasion.

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Nick Mason personally donated over $60,000 to bring the total to $602,000 which will be distributed to humanitarian charities in Ukraine.

The rock band released the song in April to help "alleviate the suffering" of the people in the war-torn country. The song marked the first original music recorded by Pink Floyd as a collective since 1994's The Division Bell and featured David Gilmour and Nick Mason as well as long-time collaborator and bass player Guy Pratt, with musician Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

The band said in a statement on Friday, "Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported Hey, Hey, Rise Up. The single, recorded on March 30 with Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox, has so far raised over £450,000 to help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people. David Gilmour and Nick Mason have added £50,000 to make this up to £500,000 which will be distributed to humanitarian charities."

This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left 10 dead and 55 injured in Kherson city. The president also urging his compatriots to persevere as they observed a Christmas Eve defined by war.

"It is the real life of Ukraine... The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against," he said.

Story Saved
