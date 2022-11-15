At G20, Ukraine's Zelensky tells G19 'now is the time' to end Russia's war

Now is the time to end Russia's "destructive" war and "save thousands of lives", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 summit via video address on Tuesday.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding,"It will save thousands of lives."

Speaking in Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky addressed leaders including China's Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden while Russian president Vladimir Putin- having shunned the gathering- was not in the room.

Volodymyr Zelensky slammed "the crazy threats of nuclear weapons that Russian officials resort to", referring to dark rhetoric by Putin that has made even Beijing uncomfortable.

"There are and cannot be any excuses for nuclear blackmail," he said, pointedly thanking the "G19"- excluding Russia- for "making this clear".

Volodymyr Zelensky also called for the expansion and indefinite extension of a grain deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that will expire on November 19.

"I believe our export grain initiative deserves an indefinite extension -- no matter when the war ends," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of trying to turn "the cold into a weapon" with a campaign of strikes against key infrastructure.

“If Russia is trying to deprive Ukraine, Europe and all energy consumers in the world of predictability and price stability, the answer to this should be a forced limitation of export prices for Russia,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We will have to fight longer to liberate Ukrainian land", Zelensky added.

