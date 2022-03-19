Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war: Over 50 feared dead in shelling on barracks in Mykolaiv
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: Over 50 feared dead in shelling on barracks in Mykolaiv

Russia-Ukraine war: The military facility located in the north of the city was fully destroyed after being hit by several rockets. Mykolaiv lies on the road to the strategic port city of Odessa some 130 kilometres down the Black Sea coastline
A view shows a residential building damaged by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 7(Reuters)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 06:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian troops targeted a military base in the southern city of Mykolaiv on the 24th day of the conflict, news agency AFP reported.

"No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks" when Russian troops struck early Friday, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP.

"At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble," he said.

Another soldier estimated that the bombing could have killed around 100 people. Authorities have not yet released an official death toll, maintaining that rescue operations are underway.

The military facility located in the north of the city was fully destroyed after being hit by several rockets. Mykolaiv lies on the road to the strategic port city of Odessa some 130 kilometres (80 miles) down the Black Sea coastline.

In another incident, seven people were killed and five were injured after a Russian mortar attack on Makariv town, news agency Reuters reported. "As a result of enemy shelling of Makariv, seven civilians were killed," the Ukrainian government statement said.The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for the 24th straight day. Cities after cities are being targeted in the missiles and artillery shelling.In a latest development, Russia said it used the hypersonic missile from Kinzhal system to decimate a military facility in the western part of the country. Ukraine has claimed that Moscow has been using weapons including the Kalibr missiles, Smerch rocket launchers to target the civilian areas.

RELATED STORIES

The attacks come at a time when Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion, warning it would take Russia several generations to recover from its losses in the war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP