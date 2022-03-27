Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv metro turns into bomb shelter | Watch video

Kharkiv has been attacked by Russian forces since the start of the invasion and has come under repeated shelling of its residential buildings and critical infrastructure.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByAryan Prakash

With the Russia-Ukraine war underway since past one month, several cities including Kharkiv continue to be attacked by Vladimir Putin's forces. The metro station in Kharkiv has now turned into a bomb shelter for civilians.Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted pictures of civilians spending their lives in a metro station which has now turned into a bomb shelter. The children have decorated the walls of the metro station with their paintings. In another picture, people can be seen sleeping inside tents on makeshift beds in this shelter. In a video shared by news agency AFP, concerts are also being organised in these bomb shelters for the civilians living here. 

Kharkiv has been at the crosshairs of Russian forces ever since the invasion began on February 24. The war-hit country's nuclear watchdog said a nuclear facility in Kharkiv was shelled by Russia and the relentless fighting is making it impossible to assess the damage, news agency AP reported.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said that the neutron source experimental facility in the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology came under fire Saturday.

The UK ministry of defence has said that Russian forces have been moving southward from the area around Kharkiv and from Mariupol in the north. The ministry claimed that the Ukrainian counterattacks had been hampering Russian bid to reorganise the forces.

In a latest development, the Ukrainian media while quoting the armed forces has claimed that Russia lost 16,600 troops and 582 tanks since the invasion began. It also lost 121 aircraft and 127 helicopters while fighting the Ukrainians. This is contrary to the claims made by Kremlin which had said it lost only 1,351 soldiers while 3,825 military personnel were injured in action.The western officials have claimed that seven Russian generals have been killed in action while a top Russian military commander was sacked by Kremlin over charges of strategic failure.The Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed that Russia is trying to split Ukraine into two parts after failing to take over the entire country. Russia continued its "full-scale armed aggression", while Ukrainian forces had repulsed seven attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said according to Reuters.

