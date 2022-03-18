Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden to press Xi to get in line over condemnation of Russia

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: More than 3,50,000 people continue to hide in shelters and basements in the southern city of Mariupol where the situation remains “critical" with the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine entering the 23rd day. At such a time, Kyiv says, that power crisis has affected over 1.3 million. About 80% of residential buildings are damaged, and 30% are beyond repair. An average of 50 to 100 bombs falling on the city each day, local officials say.

A Russian airstrike before dawn on Thursday killed 21 people and destroyed a school and community centre in Merefa near the northeast city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the latest wave of military assistance from the US and declined to provide details of his country’s negotiating tactics with Russia. US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are scheduled to speak by phone on Friday. Biden also plans to travel to Europe next week for talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion, and will attend an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels.

India has emphasised that humanitarian action shall be guided by the principles of humanity and should not be politicised while reiterating its previous calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday. India's representative also raised concerns on the ongoing humanitarian situation, including the displacement of thousands of people internally and the outflow of more than three million refugees to neighbouring countries, news agency ANI reported.

The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the UN estimates. Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.