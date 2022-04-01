Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Last Russian troops leave Chernobyl plant
- Russia-Ukraine war: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops are now building up for new powerful attacks in the southeast after withdrawing from the north and center of the country as he also urged Ukrainians not to let up.
The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its sixth week. Early Friday, a Ukrainian government agency – responsible for the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nunclear power plant – said the last Russian troops have left the nuclear plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nighttime video address to the nation, said that Russian troops are now building up for new powerful attacks in the southeast after withdrawing from the north and center of the country as he also urged Ukrainians not to let up. “We know their intentions. We know what they are planning and what they are doing,” Zelenskyy said. “We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them in order to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us".
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there’s “no clear evidence” that Vladimir Putin is scaling back military operations around Kyiv and suggested that the Russian president may have ordered some of his advisers fired or placed under house arrest.
Apr 01, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis
Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies and other international institutions could slow efforts to address a worsening global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the head of German aid group Welthungerhilfe (WHH) told Reuters. Read more
Apr 01, 2022 06:16 AM IST
European Parliament leader says visiting Kyiv
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has said she is on her way to Ukraine, making her the first EU leader to visit the war-torn country, reports AFP.
Apr 01, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Pentagon: Weapons shipments arrive in Ukraine
The Pentagon says an initial half-dozen shipments of weapons and other security assistance have reached Ukraine as part of the $800 million package of aid that President Joe Biden approved on March 16.
