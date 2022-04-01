Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Last Russian troops leave Chernobyl plant
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Last Russian troops leave Chernobyl plant

  • Russia-Ukraine war: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops are now building up for new powerful attacks in the southeast after withdrawing from the north and center of the country as he also urged Ukrainians not to let up.
Fire burns in a building after a shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin, Kyiv region.
Fire burns in a building after a shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin, Kyiv region.(Reuters)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its sixth week. Early Friday, a Ukrainian government agency –  responsible for the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nunclear power plant – said the last Russian troops have left the nuclear plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nighttime video address to the nation, said that Russian troops are now building up for new powerful attacks in the southeast after withdrawing from the north and center of the country as he also urged Ukrainians not to let up. “We know their intentions. We know what they are planning and what they are doing,” Zelenskyy said. “We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them in order to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us".

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there’s “no clear evidence” that Vladimir Putin is scaling back military operations around Kyiv and suggested that the Russian president may have ordered some of his advisers fired or placed under house arrest.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 01, 2022 06:38 AM IST

    Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis

    Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies and other international institutions could slow efforts to address a worsening global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the head of German aid group Welthungerhilfe (WHH) told Reuters. Read more

  • Apr 01, 2022 06:16 AM IST

    European Parliament leader says visiting Kyiv

    European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has said she is on her way to Ukraine, making her the first EU leader to visit the war-torn country, reports AFP.

  • Apr 01, 2022 06:04 AM IST

    Pentagon: Weapons shipments arrive in Ukraine

    The Pentagon says an initial half-dozen shipments of weapons and other security assistance have reached Ukraine as part of the $800 million package of aid that President Joe Biden approved on March 16.

Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February is driving food prices sharply higher across the world and triggering shortages of staple crops in parts of central Asia, the Middle East and north Africa, according to United Nations officials.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Reuters | , Washington
world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

world news

